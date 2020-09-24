It’s Electric: VW Anticipates Thousands of Jobs in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Volkswagen is shifting towards electric vehicles with the ID.4 SUV.

The vehicle will be priced at 40-thousand dollars while it’s being manufactured overseas.

That price will drop to around 32 thousand 5 hundred after production begins in the U-S.

Specifically, Chattanooga.

“For the average American it’s not about whether they would drive an electric vehicle, it’s more about if they could” said Amanda Plecas of Volkswagen Chattanooga

The goal is to make electric vehicles more accessible.

“We aim to bring electric mobility and make it available to millions, not just millionaires” said Plecas.

With an expected increase in jobs, Charles Wood of the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce expects significant economic impact.

“We see the potential there just for the Volkswagen project itself to create another thousand to 3 thousand jobs in the market. said Wood. “That can be service related or tied into residential building and construction.”

That impact is just the beginning, considering the potential of other companies to set up shop near the Chattanooga automaker and provide supply parts.

“We’re currently working with another company on a new location here in the market and so that project was just approved through the county commission and city council and it would create between 240 and 250 thousand new jobs.”

You can make a reservation for the vehicle at http://volkswagen.com

It will be available in 2021.

The ID.4 begins production in Chattanooga in 2022.