Dalton man charged with child sexual exploitation

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI has charged a Dalton man with child molestation and pornography counts.

The investigation began into 20 year old Zachary Moore after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography on the internet.

They served a search warrant at his home in Dalton and then arrested him on Tuesday.

Now Moore faces three counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Creation of Child Pornography, Child Molestation, Aggravated Sodomy, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects.