Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – September 23rd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Remnants Of Beta Are On The Way!

Wednesday: Clouds will definitely thicken and increase for Wednesday, but it’ll stay dry until Thursday. Mild temperatures for the next couple of afternoons with highs in the mid 70’s.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds will continue. Dry and mild temperatures will continue. Expect a light wind as rain begins to move into our area.

Thursday: The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will arrive very early on Thursday. Temperatures will remain mild. However, Beta is moving slow and bringing heavy rain. Too early to tell how much rainfall due to likely changes in its track but be prepared for more updates.

81 & 59 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us.