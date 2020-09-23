Vols Still Waiting For Cade Mays to Be Cleared by SEC

The Tennessee Vols kick their season Saturday on the road against South Carolina, and they’re still waiting to see if Georgia transfer Cade Mays will be eligible to play. The offensive lineman was cleared to play by the NCAA last week, but now Tennessee is waiting to see if the SEC will clear him as well.

- Advertisement -

Said head coach Jeremy Pruitt on Wednesday:”There’s been a lot of questions about this. I’ve said numerous times what a great job Greg (Sankey) has done leading us through this pandemic. I just know about Cade and I know that he’s met with lots of professionals and it was submitted to the NCAA and they felt like he needed to play this year. Nobody from the SEC has contacted us and asked to meet with Cade. Based off the decision from the NCAA, I don’t know how they would keep him from playing unless they say it’s a rule that we voted on. When you sit in somebody’s home recruiting them, you’re involved with 120 kids every day, the circumstances that have gone on, not just in the last six or seven months but my whole coaching career, our first priority has got to be our student-athletes. To me, keeping them working towards a degree and being the best football players that they can possibly can be. In my opinion, we have to sit back and really look and see what really is the right thing to do here.”