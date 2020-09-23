Vols Still Waiting For Cade Mays to Be Cleared by SEC

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

The Tennessee Vols kick their season Saturday on the road against South Carolina, and they’re still waiting to see if Georgia transfer Cade Mays will be eligible to play. The offensive lineman was cleared to play by the NCAA last week, but now Tennessee is  waiting to see if the SEC will clear him as well.

 

- Advertisement -

Said head coach Jeremy Pruitt on Wednesday:”There’s been a lot of questions about this. I’ve said numerous times what a great job Greg (Sankey) has done leading us through this pandemic. I just know about Cade and I know that he’s met with lots of professionals and it was submitted to the NCAA and they felt like he needed to play this year. Nobody from the SEC has contacted us and asked to meet with Cade. Based off the decision from the NCAA, I don’t know how they would keep him from playing unless they say it’s a rule that we voted on. When you sit in somebody’s home recruiting them, you’re involved with 120 kids every day, the circumstances that have gone on, not just in the last six or seven months but my whole coaching career, our first priority has got to be our student-athletes. To me, keeping them working towards a degree and being the best football players that they can possibly can be. In my opinion, we have to sit back and really look and see what really is the right thing to do here.”

Previous articlePitcher Max Fried Leaves Braves Game After Tweaking His Ankle
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.