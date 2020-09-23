Tyner Braces For Big Bad Alcoa Defense

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Tyner gets their stiffest test of the year on Friday as they travel to Alcoa. The Tornadoes blanked the Rams last year 49-0, but it’s not like Tyner was the only

team that didn’t have success against a brutally, tenacious Alcoa defense.

Siad Tyner head coach Wayne Turner:”You know it’s nothing new for them to shut people out.”

Alcoa doesn’t just shut you out, they shut you down. They’re defensive stats are crazy. Last year they blanked 10 of their 15 opponents, and nobody in their region scored on them. And guess what. They may be even better this year. Alcoa has already got three shutouts in five games, and they had 14 tackles for a loss against Austin East. Just what a running back like Tyner’s Jeremiah Sawyer wants to hear.

Said Sawyer:”(Woo) That’s. That’s very. That’s very impressive. That’s very impressive. So we are going to have to get our jobs done.”

Coach Turner was impressed with what Alcoa did against mighty Maryville.

Said Turner:”And when you can hold Maryville to two touchdowns this year, I’d say that was a pretty good accomplishment as well.”

Reporter:”They only gave up 142 yards of offense to Maryville. That’s serious.”

Said Turner:”Oh yeah. Real serious. Real serious. I mean they don’t give up much. They’re pretty stingy.”

No kidding. And it’s not like Alcoa is stacked with SEC recruits on that side of the ball.

Said Turner:”Well over the years they really have not had a lot of D-one people to sign. They’ve had some people sign, but not like you would think anyway.”

So what’s it gonna take for Tyner to cross the goal line?

Said fullback Anthony Bell:”Hey. We’ve just got to have our head on right. Be ready. They’re going to come with a bunch of heat. It’s just going to be a competitive game. We’re just going to have to bring it.”

Reporter:”Are you excited by what lies ahead for Friday night or just know you’re going to have to put your work boots on, and it’s going to be a long night?”

Said Sawyer:”Both because it’s going to have to be a game I’m going to do really good. Yeah it’s really exciting because I get to play like some better competition.”