Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs top CMT noms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett top the 2020 CMT Music Awards nominations with three each.

The fan-voted music video awards show was delayed from the summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will air on Oct. 21.

The Chicks return to the list of nominees for the first time since 2007 for “Gaslighter,” up for video of the year, and country icon Tanya Tucker gets her first ever nominations for “Bring My Flowers Now.”

The Highwomen, a group made up of Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires, also got their first nomination for group video.