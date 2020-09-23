Tennessee calculates major “learning loss” by students stuck at home

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The State of Tennessee is calculating just how much students lost by not going to class during the pandemic.

The Department of Education estimated data regarding learning loss by students after schools closed.

Their preliminary data shows an estimated 50% decrease in proficiency rates in 3rd grade reading.

And up to a projected 65% decrease in proficiency in math.

“This data highlights the immense challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has created for our students and educators,” said Gov. Bill Lee.

“The vast majority of students learn best in-person with their teacher, and we’ll continue to help provide a safe environment for Tennessee students to get their educational journeys back on track.”

Of course, students always lose something over the summer months when school is out.

But educators expect this year’s drop off to be 2.5 times the normal summer rate.

The Governor has voiced this concern as a major reason why he pushed schools to return to in-class teaching this fall, despite the second wave of Covid-19 cases.

“We know that increased time away from school has negative implications for students, which is compounded during extended building closures,” said Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn.

“The department is focused on ensuring we provide essential services and resources to mitigate learning loss and keep students on a path to success this new school year.”

Learning loss hits younger students harder than it does in the higher grades.

And the worse they are in school, the worse the learning loss is in the summer, putting students even further behind.