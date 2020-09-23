Tennessee Aquarium online auction lets you name a penguin chick

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Would you like to name a penguin baby?

That’s just one experience up for bid now at the Tennessee Aquarium’s Serve & Protect fundraiser.

- Advertisement -

The winning bid gets to name one of the two Gentoo penguins that hatched this year.

You can also bid on behind the scenes experiences with lemurs, sharks and turtles and Aquarium experts.

There is also a freshwater snorkeling field trip with Dr. Anna George up for bid.

The online auction is live now. https://www.32auctions.com/aqua2020

Bidding will continue through Tuesday, October 6 at 5:00pm.