Tennessee approves Fan Duel and Draft Kings gambling licenses

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Tennessee officials have approved their first sports gambling licenses and contracts.

The Sports Wagering Committee of the Tennessee Education Lottery Board of Directors picked the first group of betting operators.

- Advertisement -

Sports betting should go live in Tennessee on November first.

Betfair Interactive US LLC (FanDuel); BetMGM, LLC; and Crown TN Gaming, LLC (DraftKings) got their licenses approved on Wednesday.

The Board will consider more on October 5th and 16th.

“The staff at the Tennessee Lottery performed a tremendous amount of work and due diligence to prepare us for these decisions today,” Board Chair Susan Lanigan said.

“We appreciate their efforts as we work to establish and support a responsible and competitive sports wagering program in Tennessee.”

The law sets up wagering on sports by phone, mobile device or the internet.

Betters must be at least 21 years old to play and must be physically in Tennessee to place the wager.

The Lottery does not operate any wagering service, but does regulate them.