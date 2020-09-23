Senate report on Hunter Biden alleges conflict of interest

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – Republican lead Senate investigations have released a report into Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine.

The report says that Biden’s seat on the board of a Ukranian gas company was a conflict of interest for the Obama administration, since his father was Vice President.

Specifically, the report alleges that Hunter Biden got a $3.5 million payment from the wealthy wife of the mayor of Moscow.

That and other financial entanglements are the basis of the conflict of interest.

But the investigation offered no hard evidence of corruption.

And concluded it was unclear what kind of impact Biden’s position actually had on the Obama administration.

Still, Republicans today hailed the report as confirming corruption in the Biden family.

While Joe Biden’s campaign and Democrats called it a political smear tactic.

The report is the finding of Senate committees, but not a criminal investigation that would lead to charges.