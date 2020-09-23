Protesters in Chattanooga react to grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Protesters in Chattanooga are reacting to a Kentucky grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Around 50 people gathered in Miller Park to protest and march.

Many of these folks have been a part of previous demonstrations in the city.

This one came about after the decision to not charge officers in the death of Taylor.

One former officer was indicted on charges for allegedly shooting into a neighbor’s home.

“I think it’s a, guess you could say, travesty of justice, honestly,” said one protester who didn’t want to share his name.

“I am fueled to continue to organize on a local level to fight fascism to fight white supremacy and injustices that are occurring in America right now,” activist Marie Mott said.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said that officers were “justified in their use of force.”