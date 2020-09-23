Pitcher Max Fried Leaves Braves Game After Tweaking His Ankle

ATLANTA (AP) – NL Cy Young Award contender Max Fried has lasted just one inning in his final start of the regular season. He left the game against the Miami Marlins after tweaking his ankle fielding a bunt by Starling Marte. Fried didn’t appear to be hurt but wasn’t the same pitcher after that play. He had not given up a homer all season, but surrendered two in a row to Jesus Aguilar and Brian Anderson. The Braves rallied for three runs in the bottom half of the first, ensuring Fried wouldn’t take his first loss. He finishes the season 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA.

