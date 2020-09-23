Which Haunted Houses are open this year and which aren’t

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A lot of Halloween events are either scaling back or outright cancelling in the face of Covid-19 concerns.

On Wednesday, officials announced they will not hold the Ringgold Haunted Depot because they don’t believe they could social distance.

“With the pandemic requirements communities producing public events must follow, the DDA Board of Directors reviewed the three main activities featured at the annual event – the Haunted Depot, the Ghost Tour and the Hayride,” said Randall Franks, DDA Chairman.

“All of the activities require groups of people to be very close together while participating, so the board members concluded the best course was not to produce this year’s event for the health and safety of our guests and volunteers.”

So which Haunted Houses are still in business this season?

Here’s a breakdown:

Blowing Springs Farm is cancelled (Rock City) so no Blowing Screams Farm this year.

______

Dread Hollow (Ruby Falls) will open again this year at 321 Browns Ferry Road. Oct. 17 & 24. Tickets must be bought online and masks are required.

______

The Haunted Hilltop returns on October 2nd. for Fridays and Saturdays at 8235 Hwy 58 in Harrison.

“We do ask you follow the Health Dept’s Guidelines at that time for mask and Social distancing.”

______

The Haunted Barn in McDonald, Tennessee (5017 McDonald Road) also returns on October 2nd for Friday and Saturday nights. They are requiring masks and encourage customers to maintain a 6 foot social distance.