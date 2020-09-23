East Ridge-Signal Mountain Canceled on Friday Along With McCallie-BGA

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
Friday’s game between Signal Mountain and East Ridge has been canceled after someone on the Eagles team tested positive for the coronavirus. The Signal Mountain team will now go in quarantine for two weeks. McCallie’s road contest against BGA on Friday was also canceled after BGA alerted McCallie that one of their players had tested positive for COVID 19. No makeup date has been announced.
