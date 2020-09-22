Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – September 22ndt, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): We’ll Enjoy Some Fall Like Weather For The Next Few Days!

This Morning: Remember – Autumn officially arrives at 9:30 this morning! Our low temperatures will range from the upper 30’s in Cherokee & Clay counties to the very low 50’s in and around the Chattanooga area. Otherwise, clear skies and calm winds.

This Afternoon: Lots of sunshine is in store for the afternoon with highs staying in the mid 70’s and not a drop of rain in the forecast. The humidity will be fairly low as well, and later in the day a light northerly breeze.

Tonight: It won’t be quite as chilly, as clouds will roll in holding some of the heat closer to the surface. Lows will be in the upper 50’s.

Tomorrow: Clouds will definitely thicken and increase for Wednesday, but it’ll stay dry until Thursday. Mild temperatures for the next couple of afternoons with highs in the mid 70’s.

Extended Forecast: The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta could cause rainfall impacts for the Tennessee Valley starting Thursday. Too early to tell how much rainfall due to likely changes in its track but be prepared for more updates.

81 & 59 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

