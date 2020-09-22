Vols Will See Revamped South Carolina Offense in Opener

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina coach Will Muschamp worked this offseason to overhaul the Gamecocks’ offense after the team faltered at the end of last season. He will see if the Gamecocks are heading in the right direction when they open the season against No. 16 Tennessee on Saturday night. South Carolina scored only one touchdown over its final three games. Muschamp brought in ex-Colorado State coach Mike Bobo as his third offensive coordinator in five seasons to take over the offense. South Carolina will also have new starters at quarterback, tailback, tight end and receiver this season.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.