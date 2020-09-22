Vols Will See Revamped South Carolina Offense in Opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina coach Will Muschamp worked this offseason to overhaul the Gamecocks’ offense after the team faltered at the end of last season. He will see if the Gamecocks are heading in the right direction when they open the season against No. 16 Tennessee on Saturday night. South Carolina scored only one touchdown over its final three games. Muschamp brought in ex-Colorado State coach Mike Bobo as his third offensive coordinator in five seasons to take over the offense. South Carolina will also have new starters at quarterback, tailback, tight end and receiver this season.

