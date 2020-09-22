UTC researchers working to help keep folks on roadways safe in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – UTC research looks to better the safety of folks on the roadways in Chattanooga.

Hamilton County ranks 3rd in the state for pedestrian injuries and fatalities and pedal cyclist injuries.

UTC researchers have been working with CDOT to gather information and data relating to transportation.

One project analyzes pedestrian safety using cameras at intersections.

They soon plan on adding LIDAR technology to get more accurate data.

“The safety aspect with this new sensing technology, we get data down to 10 centimeters meaning we can tell if two objects you know a pedestrian and a vehicle for example are within 10 centimeters of each other and that’s what we define as a near miss and near missed incidents are very important in identifying high risk intersections,” Testbed Manager Austin Harris said.

Monday night, Chattanooga City Council Members approved funding for this project and another.