NEW YORK (AP) – The death toll in the U.S. from the coronavirus has topped 200,000. This is according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University, based on figures from state health authorities.

The United States has the highest death toll in the world. The number of deaths worldwide is 965,893. Brazil has the second highest death toll with 137,272.

- Advertisement -

The current number of deaths in Tennessee is 2,233. Georgia has 6,604 deaths while Alabama has 2,439.