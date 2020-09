NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday announced a loan to the city of Cleveland to improve their water infrastructure.

The money will be used to fix unwanted infiltration into the city’s sewer system.

It is a 20 year term loan with just 0.73% interest.

The State Revolving Fund Loan Program gives local government the cash they need for big projects at lower interest rates than they can get on the open market.