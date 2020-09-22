Senate Candidate jumps out of an airplane for some publicity

GREENEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – U.S. Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw doesn’t have nearly the money that her opponent Bill Hagerty does.

So she found a different way to grab some attention for her campaign this afternoon.

- Advertisement -

She jumped out of a plane.

Bradshaw made her first attempt at skydiving in Greeneville.

“I met Angela Alley and Mikeal Stevens, who co-own JumpTN in Greene County, while visiting all 95 counties as part of my #TransitionTN Tour. They are world-renowned skydivers…. So when they asked would I go skydiving to support their business, I couldn’t

say no.”

Bradshaw already used unusual, grassroots tactics to defeat better funded candidates in the Democratic Primary.

“It’s been over a year ago since I took a leap of faith and launched my campaign for US Senate. I didn’t have the money, the resume, or the resources that my opponents had, but what I did have was faith! I believed that if I gave it my all and fought to bring new ideas and a fresh face to politics that people would sign on. Not just to my campaign but to a belief that when we put our communities first, anything can happen including sending a Black, natural-haired woman from Memphis to the United States Senate.”