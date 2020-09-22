Mocs Golf Finishes 5th at Scenic City Challenge at the Honors

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team ended the day where it started, fifth-place in the Scenic City Collegiate. The squad shot 911 after 313 over the final 18 topping Middle Tennessee in sixth by one.

A.J. Lintunen had the second-best score for the Mocs today, but he shined overall. His 77 gave him a 220 total which tied for fifth.

“Really proud of A.J., getting his first top 5,” Coach Mark Guhne said. “He’s worked really to get to where he is and overcome a lot. He was in it until the 15th when a bad break led to a double bogey.

“Overall, I wanted a top 5 finish for this group, and we got it. It’s a little bittersweet though because it could’ve been a lot better but got away from us today.”

Dominic Jones had the low round on a very firm Honors Course with 76. His tie for 18th is also a career best.

“’Doc’ can be very proud as well,” Guhne added. “He was really solid. There were a lot of positives for all of our guys in different ways.”

Jones finished with 229. That was four better than Leon Bader’s 233 tying for 26th. Oliver Simonsen was one behind Bader tied for 28th. Matt Smith was next with 241 followed by Connor Nolan’s 246. Moritz Lammel shot 239 as an individual.

UAB won by six shots over ETSU in second. Georgia Southern and Little Rock tied for third. GSU’s Ben Carr’s level-par 216 won medalist honors by two over Khavis Varadan (218).