Mocs Golf Finishes 5th at Scenic City Challenge at the Honors

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
1

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team ended the day where it started, fifth-place in the Scenic City Collegiate. The squad shot 911 after 313 over the final 18 topping Middle Tennessee in sixth by one.

A.J. Lintunen had the second-best score for the Mocs today, but he shined overall. His 77 gave him a 220 total which tied for fifth.

“Really proud of A.J., getting his first top 5,” Coach Mark Guhne said. “He’s worked really to get to where he is and overcome a lot. He was in it until the 15th when a bad break led to a double bogey.

“Overall, I wanted a top 5 finish for this group, and we got it. It’s a little bittersweet though because it could’ve been a lot better but got away from us today.”

Dominic Jones had the low round on a very firm Honors Course with 76. His tie for 18th is also a career best.

“’Doc’ can be very proud as well,” Guhne added. “He was really solid. There were a lot of positives for all of our guys in different ways.”

Jones finished with 229. That was four better than Leon Bader’s 233 tying for 26th. Oliver Simonsen was one behind Bader tied for 28th. Matt Smith was next with 241 followed by Connor Nolan’s 246. Moritz Lammel shot 239 as an individual.

UAB won by six shots over ETSU in second. Georgia Southern and Little Rock tied for third. GSU’s Ben Carr’s level-par 216 won medalist honors by two over Khavis Varadan (218).

 

mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.