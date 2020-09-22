Man sentenced for child pornography extorted from young girls

ATLANTA (WDEF) – Benjamin Jenkins has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for preying on young girls by making child pornography of them.

A jury in the Atlanta area found him guilty of producing and distributing child pornography.

- Advertisement -

Prosecutors say he was basically “sexploiting” them.

They say he would contact girls between 13 and 16 online using different aliases.

He would persuade them to send him sexually suggestive photos of themselves.

Once he had a photo, he would threaten to post them and send them to the girl’s parents unless they sent him more pictures.

He would demand more sexually explicit photos from them.

He would even give them a countdown clock until he would post their photos online if they didn’t give him something new.

If a girl blocked him, he sent the photos to parents and demanded that she would resume contact with him.

Prosecutors say he also posted a girl’s address online and instructed other men to contact her directly for explicit photos.

“Jenkins exploited as many as 150 girls for his perverse satisfaction, causing unbelievable trauma to these children and their families,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak.

“The sheer degradation and depravity that Jenkins forced his victims to endure is unimaginable. This sentence will hopefully help these courageous victims and their families heal.”

Jenkins was convicted on nine counts of producing child pornography and three counts of distributing child pornography.

The 25 year old will be 64 when he gets out of federal prison and will have to register as a sex offender.