Mainx24 event called off for this year

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Another December event is the latest casualty to the Covid closings of this year.

The Mainx24 festival and parade will have to wait until next year.

Mainx24 if a 24 hour event put on by businesses on Main Street.

Organizers say “Unfortunately, Mainx24 is not safe to happen this year.”

“Due to the current guidelines, city permitting, and insurance hurdles, Mainx24 will postpone the celebration until 2021.”

They encourage everyone to support Main Street and Southside businesses during the pandemic.

“We share this news with much disappointment as we always look forward to celebrating the BEST day of the year, showcasing all that the Southside has to offer.”