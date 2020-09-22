Hamilton County investigates inmate death

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County District Attorney has asked the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the case of a man who died after becoming ill at the jail.

City officers arrested 30 year old Alton Kenyatta Young after a crash on East Brainerd Road on Sunday afternoon.

He was charged with:

• Possession of a Controlled Substance • Improper Backing • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia • DUI

Five hours later, jailers called for an ambulance saying he was showing signs of a drug overdose.

He died in the hospital a day later.

The Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death.

A release from the Sheriff’s Office today says “The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division will also conduct an administrative review of the incident which is common practice with all in-custody deaths.”