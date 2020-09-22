Georgia Looks to Continue Arkansas Misery in Season Opener

Rick Nyman
Georgia has to break in a new quarterback as they start their season Saturday against Arkansas. That’s never an easy deal, but it sure beats the Razorbacks predicament. They’ve lost 19 SEC games in-a-row.

The Georgia season may be kicking three weeks late, but hey, at least it’s kicking.
Said linebacker Monty Rice:”I was not very confident that we were going to play this year, especially after the other conferences shut it down, but we’re here for a reason, so let’s play.”
The Dawgs lost only twice last year, but maybe that South Carolina loss dulled the Dawgs shine.
Said receiver Kearis Jackson:”Last year wasn’t the year we wanted to have, but now it’s time to make a statement. I believe that every guy in that room has the ability to do that.”
Said head coach Smart:”I think the first game is your first opportunity to create your identity to figure out who your leaders are. To figure out who we are going to be in all three phases.”
Said Rice:”Ultimately you are going to be judged on how you play on Saturday. That’s why we have a great opportunity this weekend for everybody on offense, defense, and special teams to go showcase what we’ve been doing the last couple of months, and what we’ve been preparing for.”
Of course Georgia will face an old friend in Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, who used to be the Dawgs offensive line coach.
Said Smart:”As far as what kind of mark he left on our program, I think that’s evident by the offensive lines we’ve had. He was a really good recruiter. He was a relationship driven coach. Players just love him.”
So what can the Dawgs expect from the Hogs? A lot more tempo for the Arkansas offense.
Said linebacker Jermaine Johnson:”I’m aware that their offensive coordinator came from Florida State. He likes to move fast. Fast tempo with the offense. Coach Smart has had us out there running fast. Being ready for that.”

Rick Nyman
