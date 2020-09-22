Drive Thru Flu Shots in Dalton

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- It’s the beginning of flu season and North Georgia health officials are providing vaccines through mass events.

People waited patiently in the long drive thru lines to be one of the first to get their flu vaccine this fall at the north Georgia Health Department.

- Advertisement -

“I think the flu and the virus are close together and I think the flu shot does help” said one woman in line.

Jennifer King of the North Georgia Health District says the mass vaccine event is good practice if another pandemic response is needed, “Any type of a health crisis in which we would need to dispense medications to all of our residents very quickly, this is the method we would use to do that.”

The event can also benefit medical professionals in the long run.

“Just in case we do see a severe flu season, we want to make sure we’re not overburdening our health care system. Especially considering that Covid-19 is still circulating.”

Several people waiting in the drive thru line tell News 12 that they prefer sitting in their car opposed to a waiting room.

“I feel more safer. I feel better in my car.”

“I feel like it’s safer in a drive thru setting because you’re not directly exposed to a lot of other people in a doctor’s office.”

“Of course we’re taking extra measures among our staff as well in protecting against any possibility of Covid-19 exposure” said King.

If you missed the event you can still get your vaccine at the Whitfield County Health Department.

Available times are:

Monday/Wednesday/Thursday 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Tuesday 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday 7:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.