Cleveland SWAT call Monday over domestic dispute

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland SWAT team got involved in a domestic dispute on Monday.

The incident started with a complaint by a woman around 8 AM.

A woman flagged down police in a parking lot at Georgetown Road and 25th Street.

She said she got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend when she was taking her child to school.

She said Antwain Edmonds pulled a gun and pointed it at her, threatening to shoot her.

She says she fled the home with her child.

Police found an outstanding warrant against Edmonds in Rhea County for a probation violation on Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Police used their SWAT team to serve a new warrant on Edmonds.

He came out without any resistance.

Police say they found a Glock handgun with a large magazine in the attic and a Ruger handgun in the home.

He was charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.