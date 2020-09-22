CFC Win Playoff Opener 2-0 Over LA Force

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
12

The CFC opened the NISA playoffs Tuesday night in Detroit with a 2-0 win over Los Angeles Force. LA’s Abraham Torres Nilo was given a red card in the 9th minute after throwing an apparent elbow in the face of Chattanooga’s Zeca.

Sean Hoffstatter scored on a header off a corner kick near the end of the first half to make it 1-0 CFC at the break. Darwin Lom then added the second goal of the match in the 63rd minute as Chattanooga collected the three points.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBraves Clinch Third Straight Division Title With 11-1 Victory Over Miami
Next articleChattanooga Council Members move forward on budget amendment regarding employee pay raises
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.