CFC Win Playoff Opener 2-0 Over LA Force

The CFC opened the NISA playoffs Tuesday night in Detroit with a 2-0 win over Los Angeles Force. LA’s Abraham Torres Nilo was given a red card in the 9th minute after throwing an apparent elbow in the face of Chattanooga’s Zeca.

Sean Hoffstatter scored on a header off a corner kick near the end of the first half to make it 1-0 CFC at the break. Darwin Lom then added the second goal of the match in the 63rd minute as Chattanooga collected the three points.