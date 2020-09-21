Vols Not Releasing COVID 19 Numbers During the Season

We finally reached game week in the SEC.

The Vols kick off their conference only schedule Saturday against South Carolina.

Tennessee of course has battled the COVID in fall camp. At one point, they had 44 players that couldn’t practice. What about for Saturday? Will the Vols roster numbers be affected against the Gamecocks? Head coach Jeremy Pruitt is staying mum on the subject.

Said Pruitt:”When it comes to what our numbers will be for Saturday, I’m not sure that it’s fair for the kids that are going to play to release that. Just from a competitive stand point, so we’re not going to release each week the exact numbers.”