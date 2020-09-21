TSA finds 8 guns in just one week at Tennessee airports

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The TSA reports an unusual spike in handgun confiscations at Tennessee airports.

Last week, they took 8 loaded firearms from passengers.

- Advertisement -

That was at least one from every major airport in the state.

They haven’t found that many in a week since 2015.

And passenger volume was much higher back then than it is right now.

“Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

The rule is you CANNOT take a firearm in your carry on. You have to put it in your checked baggage, tell the airline about it, and make sure it is in a locked carry case, unloaded.

The Transportation Security Administration discovered eight loaded firearms at major Tennessee airports in a span of a week.

According to a release, at least one was discovered in every major airport in the state.

Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA)

· 9/18/2020; loaded Glock .380 caliber

McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)

· 9/20/2020; loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber

Memphis International Airport (MEM)

· 9/18/2020; loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm

Nashville International Airport (BNA)

· 9/14/2020; loaded Sig Sauer .380 caliber

· 9/17/2020; loaded Sig Sauer .380 caliber

· 9/17/2020; loaded North American Arms Derringer .22 caliber

· 9/18/2020; loaded Ruger 9mm

Tri-Cities Airport (TRI)

· 9/17/2020; loaded Ruger 9mm

TSA reports they have found 106 firearms so far this year. They got 139 last year across Tennessee, with many more fliers.