TECH BYTE: Apple Announces New Products

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Apple.

The iOS 14 update is finally here, and the tech company has announced some new products.

At Apple’s latest event September 15, some were hopeful we’d hear about a new iPhone, but the tech company announced other new products instead.

We’re learning about the newest versions of the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is all about health. You can do a quick checkup without a doctor’s visit – you have the right tools on your wrist.

You can measure your blood oxygen levels, and take an ECG anytime.

The tech company also announced a less expensive version, the SE.

It’ll cost you at least $279 – more than $100 cheaper than the Series 6.

Both watches are already in stores.

Apple also talked about the new iPad Air launching in October.

The display is actually bigger than the older version.

Apple says its Touch ID is the smallest authentication sensor it’s designed.

You can also get the new iPad Air is several colors – from Sky Blue to Rose Gold.

It costs $599.

As for new services available, Apple has introduced Apple Fitness+ for Watch users, which will come out later this year.

This lets you take your home workouts to the next level.

You can choose from different exercise routines led by expert trainers, keep track of data like your heart rate and calories burned, and transfer it from your Watch to other devices.

Fitness+ will cost your about $10 a month, or $80 a year.

And speaking of these types of services, this fall, Apple will be introducing Apple One.

It’s a subscription that bundles the difference services the company offers, like music, gaming, and fitness.

Apple One is available in three plans, depending on what you need.

Whether you get one of these new products or not, you can finally take advantage of Apple’s latest software update – iOS 14.

This new update makes your phone look like new, even if it isn’t.

You can better customize your home screen, and keep your apps more organized with widgets.

Schedule them to show up during a certain time, or have the App Library organize them for you.

It’s just another way Apple makes it easier to multitask.

If you’re still wondering when we’ll be seeing a new iPhone, it’s expected to come out next month.