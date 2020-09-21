Rossville P.D. Suspects Arson in Trailer Fire

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)- Rossville Police Department are investigating a trailer fire they believe started with foul play.

“One of the neighbors had called me and said this trailer was on fire”, says Richard Dixon, owner of the trailer trailer burned down on Rowe Street over the weekend.

The Rossville Police Department believes the trailer was set on fire intentionally.

Dixon who rents the trailer out, says his tenants invited someone over the night of the fire.

“They had just been out and met the guy. He seemed like a nice guy.”

One tenant says she was threatened shortly before the fire erupted.

“The guy that I rented from mother was here and he had left and left his mother here” says Dixon. “He seemed like a nice guy. He ‘s just running down the road and come back from my understanding. After he had left the guy pulled out a knife on her and she got scared and ran out and took off. Then they said they came back and the trailer was on fire.”

Dixon tells News 12 the trailer is a total loss and he had no insurance to back it up.

No one is said to be injured from the incident.

“Nobody was hurt other than you know the fear she was in, his mother. Just the shock of him pulling a knife on her.”

Dixon says his former tenants did reach out to the American Red Cross for assistance.

Rossville P.D. is closing in on a possible suspect.

A silver lining, Dixon is relieved that his home and his neighbor’s home, which sits about 15 no more than 20 yard away from the trailer, was not impacted.

“I think the Rossville Fire department responded fairly quickly. They had to get it pretty quick to get it to a minimum that it is and keeping the neighbors from catching a fire as well.”