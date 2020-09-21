Red Bank High closed all week for school cleaning

RED BANK, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Schools have closed Red Bank High all week to clean and disinfect the buildings.

Students are shifting to online learning for the week.

The school system does not identify Covid-19 cases by school.

They are only posting that they have 21 active cases now spread out over 14 different schools.

The state of Tennessee dashboard now still is not posting Hamilton County numbers by school yet.

But Department of Education officials promise they will when they get the bugs out of their reporting system.