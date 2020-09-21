Michael Jordan Joining Denny Hamlin to Become NASCAR Team Owner

Rick Nyman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Denny Hamlin is starting his own race car team in partnership with Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace as the driver. Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner and top contender for this year’s Cup title, made the announcement on social media. The team will be a single-car Toyota entry aligned with Joe Gibbs Racing. Hamlin said additional details would be forthcoming. Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level. There’s been speculation for months that Hamlin was organizing some sort of ownership group.

