Michael Jordan Joining Denny Hamlin to Become NASCAR Team Owner

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Denny Hamlin is starting his own race car team in partnership with Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace as the driver. Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner and top contender for this year’s Cup title, made the announcement on social media. The team will be a single-car Toyota entry aligned with Joe Gibbs Racing. Hamlin said additional details would be forthcoming. Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level. There’s been speculation for months that Hamlin was organizing some sort of ownership group.
