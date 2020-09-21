Local Nonprofit provides last refuge for Women in Crisis Pregnancies

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – The Foundation house is a nonprofit organization in Cleveland, that provides last refuge for Mothers and Women in crisis pregnancies .

The organization is the only maternity home within 150 miles for mothers exiting crisis lifestyles.

The Foundation House helps provide financial, physical and emotional support for women who are struggling with addiction, homelessness, or trauma but are pregnant or have newborns.

“Every woman is unique. The vast majority don’t have any real job skills. So getting them to a place where they can have a safe, stable home environment, of her own, is our primary goal. So that can look different as each woman comes through. Our goal is to look at how she can do that and then help her achieve those goals,” says Suzanne Burns, Executive Director of The Foundation House.

The Foundation House opened in 2014 and helps provide a home and assistance for up to 15 women at a time.

Graduate of the organization’s program and mother of 4, Ashley Neer says if you are ready for help , it’s there.

“ Helping me find my purpose in life again.Helping me find what makes Ashley happy. Just maintaining that stability. The ladies are in that ministry, they are truly a blessing to women like me that dont know those answers. They help you find them. They hold your hand through it,” says Ashley Neer, Graduate of The Foundation House.

The Founder of the organization says they offer many services to the women in their program, but most of all they want to provide hope.

“I have lived a lot of the experiences these women are living now. So many of the women that come through these doors do not have the hope that there is something better for them. I believe any mom can be a great mom, if she is willing to make the sacrifices,” says Burns.

For more information on the Foundation house, click here.