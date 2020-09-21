Former school bus driver gets 25 years for child molestation convictions

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – A former school bus driver in northwest Georgia has been sentenced on child molestation charges.

Daniel Strickland from Murray County pleaded guilty to molesting young girls he was babysitting, and then taking pictures of the acts.

He got the maximum sentence of 25 years in prison today.

In February of 2019, a 13 year old girl called the Murray County Sheriff’s Office herself to report the crime.

Investigators discovered that he had done the same thing to another 13 year old girl several years before.

“Strickland’s crimes will haunt his victims and their families for years,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak.

“Instead of safeguarding the children in his care, he sexually exploited them. Thankfully, one of his victims came forward and reported him to law enforcement. Her courage prevented Strickland from traumatizing other children.”

He pleaded guilty to a pair of child molestation and producing child pornography counts.

Murray County Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport added “We are thankful that a victim in this case was brave enough to come forward and bring this matter to our attention so that justice could be served to Strickland.”

He would be 71 after completing the sentence, at which time he must register as a sex offender and face a lifetime of probation.