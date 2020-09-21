Driver killed in crash that caught a house on fire

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State patrol is looking into a fatal crash in Walker county.

It happened around 12:15 Sunday morning.

A Walker county deputy spotted a G-M-C Yukon speeding, heading south on Georgia 151.

Troopers say the deputy lost sight of the Yukon, which ran a stop sign at Old Trion Highway.

It went airborne, crashed into a tree, and burst into flames.

The driver never got out of the burning vehicle.

The flames also spread to a nearby house and did extensive damage to it.