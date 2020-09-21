Dr. Bryan Johnson wins Superintendent of the Year in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents chose Hamilton County’s leader for the big prize today.

Dr. Bryan Johnson was named Superintendent of the Year.

He was one of 8 finalists for the award this year.

Dr. Johnson will now represent the state in the national competition.

In his 4th year in Chattanooga, Dr. Johnson has been named a “Leader to Learn From for 2020” by Education Week and one of the 25 Superintendents to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association.

“There is no doubt that Dr. Johnson is among the best of the best in educational leadership, not only in Tennessee but nationally,” said Dr. Dale Lynch, executive director of TOSS.

“The support he has from his school board, his system, and his community is a testament to his success as a district leader. Dr. Johnson has built a culture in Hamilton County that is focused on doing what is best for students. I’m honored to have the opportunity to work with him and to present him this award.”