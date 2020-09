Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – A car crashed into Brainerd Pharmacy on Brainerd Road this morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded at 5:53am and worked with other crews to remove the driver from the vehicle.

The driver, a female, was taken to a local hospital and the extent of her injuries is not known at this moment. No other details on the victim have been released.

Damage to the building was extensive but deemed to be structurally stable. The cause of the crash is unknown.