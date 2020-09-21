Can you identify man suspected of stealing donation jar?

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dalton Police Department needs your help to catch the man caught on camera taking a donation jar from the Providence Ministries thrift store.

They say he got away with around $500 in cash.

- Advertisement -

The theft happened on September 10th at the homeless outreach charity at 711 S. Hamilton Street around 9 PM.

Employees say a back door was left unlocked while they were bringing in food donations.

They believe the suspect snuck into the building through the door, wandered to the sales counter in the thrift store and then took the jar.

Police say he was wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts with a tan baseball cap.

If you recognize him, please contact Detective Charles Williams at 706-278-9085, extension 9-280.