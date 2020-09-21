Braves Pitcher Cole Hamels Done For the Year After One Start

ATLANTA (AP) – After making just one start for the Atlanta Braves, Cole Hamels is done for the season after going back on the 10-day injured list. Hamels reported shortly before the start of a four-game series against the Miami Marlins that he just didn’t feel like he could get anything on the ball. He was scheduled to make his second start Tuesday after struggling throughout the year to overcome shoulder and triceps issues. The Braves lead the NL East but have struggled throughout the shortened 60-game series to put together a consistent rotation beyond Cy Young contender Max Fried and Ian Anderson.

