Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – September 21st, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Fall Like Weather for the Next Few Days!

Monday morning lows could dip all the way down into the low 50’s so might want to grab a jacket on your way out! Lots of sunshine is in store for the afternoon with highs staying near 77 and not a drop of rain in the forecast.

Overnight lows will again drop down to the lower 50’s for Tuesday morning, the first official day of Fall. More sunshine and cool weather expected for the afternoon with highs in the mid 70’s.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta could cause rainfall impacts for the Tennessee Valley starting early Thursday morning. Too early to tell how much rainfall due to likely changes in its track but be prepared for more updates.

83 & 61 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down! And Autumn officially begins at 9:30am next Tuesday, September 22!

