Greenville triumphs over Chatt, despite Red Wolves offensive dominance

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Red Wolves had a chance to pull within one point of the top spot in the league with a win over the current leaders Greenville Triumph Saturday. Red Wolves dominated possession (62 percent) and had more shots (10 versus six); however, Greenville’s defense held strong. Fans waited until the 86th minute to see a goal go past Red Wolves keeper Alex Mangels. Greenville sustains the Red Wolves pressure and tips in a last minute goal to take the win, and three points, from Chattanooga. Game went final with a 1-0 score.
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.