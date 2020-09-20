Greenville triumphs over Chatt, despite Red Wolves offensive dominance

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Red Wolves had a chance to pull within one point of the top spot in the league with a win over the current leaders Greenville Triumph Saturday. Red Wolves dominated possession (62 percent) and had more shots (10 versus six); however, Greenville’s defense held strong. Fans waited until the 86th minute to see a goal go past Red Wolves keeper Alex Mangels. Greenville sustains the Red Wolves pressure and tips in a last minute goal to take the win, and three points, from Chattanooga. Game went final with a 1-0 score.

