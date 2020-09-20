Fatal fire in East Chattanooga

Danielle Moss
Courtesy: Chattanooga Fire Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga fire department is investigating a fatal fire that happened in East Chattanooga.

According to the fie department, firefighters responded to a residential fire call around 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

The fire happened in the 2700 block of Taylor Street.

The fire department says that neighbors reported that a camper behind a home was on fire.

Courtesy: Chattanooga Fire Department

CFD says that the one person that lived in the bus was removed before the fire was out.

Unfortunately, the person was deceased.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The fire department is investigating the cause.

Courtesy: Chattanooga Fire Department
