Big-hitting DeChambeau remains in contention at U.S. Open

Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau overcame an early case of the hooks to remain in contention at the U.S. Open. DeChambeau escaped some difficult spots early in his third round and made 2 late birdies to shoot even-par 70 at Winged Foot. He enters the final round at even par, 2 shots behind leader Matthew Wolff. DeChambeau bulked up during the PGA Tour’s pandemic shutdown and used his added distance to finish fourth at last month’s PGA Championship. Now he’s in position to win his first major championship.

- Advertisement -