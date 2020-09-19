Wolff shoots five-under for 54-hole lead at U.S. Open

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Wolff didn’t follow any of the rules of succeeding in the U.S. Open. He hit only two fairways Saturday. And he still shot a 65. That gave the 21-year-old Californian a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau going into the final round at Winged Foot. Wolff is trying to become the first player to win the first U.S. Open he ever played since Francis Ouitmet in 1913. That also was the last U.S. Open held in September. DeChambeau somehow managed a 70. Louis Oosthuizen was the only other player under par after a 68.
