Wolff shoots five-under for 54-hole lead at U.S. Open

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Wolff didn’t follow any of the rules of succeeding in the U.S. Open. He hit only two fairways Saturday. And he still shot a 65. That gave the 21-year-old Californian a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau going into the final round at Winged Foot. Wolff is trying to become the first player to win the first U.S. Open he ever played since Francis Ouitmet in 1913. That also was the last U.S. Open held in September. DeChambeau somehow managed a 70. Louis Oosthuizen was the only other player under par after a 68.

