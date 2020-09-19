Tree Hugging for a Good Cause

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Adrienne Long from Chattanooga set out to beat the world record for the longest tree hug.

Long with the help of Studio 59 Hair Salon, put together an event showcasing local businesses and raising money for the Audubon society.

Chattanooga Nutrition helped Long keep her energy up with fluids and snacks.

Long also says hugging the tree was a great way to raise awareness for the Audubon society, “We are raising money on our Facebook page, World Record Tree Hug and we chose the Audubon society because I chose to hug a tree and it kind of fit because they take care of the Chattanoogan environment and multiple sanctuaries around the community.”