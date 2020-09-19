Tennessee man pleads not guilty to fatally stabbing mother

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee man has pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing his mother at least 70 times. The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that an attorney for Joshua Matthew Carr entered the plea Friday in Sevier County General Sessions Court. The 30-year-old Carr has been charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 2 death of his mother, Pamela Renee Carr. He is also charged with aggravated assault in the slashing of his grandmother. Carr was arrested in Michigan two days after the stabbings and was sent to Tennessee to face the charges. Prosecutors want a judge to hold him without bond.

- Advertisement -