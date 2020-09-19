Tennessee High School Football Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Alcoa 42, Pigeon Forge 0
Anderson County 42, Howard 0
Bartlett 27, Southaven, Miss. 0
Bartlett def. Cordova, forfeit
Baylor 30, Ensworth 28
Bradley Central 45, Ooltewah 7
Brainerd 34, Sweetwater 6
Brentwood 28, Ravenwood 21, OT
Brentwood Academy 34, Father Ryan 21
Briarcrest 37, St. Benedict 0
CAK 35, Silverdale Baptist Academy 0
CBHS 45, Pope John Paul II 21
CPA 35, BGA 10
Camden Central 29, Cheatham County 0
Campbell County 41, Gibbs 31
Centennial 22, Dickson County 14
Chattanooga Christian 49, Boyd Buchanan 21
Chester County 22, Liberty Magnet 6
Chuckey-Doak 68, North Greene 12
Claiborne County 48, Unicoi County 7
Clarksville NE def. Dyer County, forfeit
Cleveland 35, Heritage 28, OT
Cloudland 49, Hancock County 0
Coalfield 44, Oakdale 12
Coffee County 31, Siegel 21
Collierville 20, Gallatin 19
Collinwood 38, Perry County 6
Columbia 30, Lincoln County 21
Coosa, Ga. 41, Lookout Valley 0
Covington 48, Westview 0
Creek Wood 21, Montgomery Central 0
Crockett County 14, Millington 7
David Crockett 49, Cocke County 12
Davidson Academy 40, Franklin Road Academy 28
DeKalb County 32, Grundy County 0
Dobyns-Bennett 46, Knoxville Hardin Valley 7
ECS 40, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 12
Eagleville 40, Community 8
East Hamilton 46, Chattanooga Central 24
East Ridge 21, Sequatchie County 14
Elizabethton 63, Grainger 16
Farragut 45, Morristown West 14
Fayetteville 28, Moore County 22
Forrest 18, Loretto 7
Gallatin def. Hillwood, forfeit
Gatlinburg-Pittman 44, Scott County 14
Giles County def. Stratford, forfeit
Gordonsville 20, Clay County 0
Grace Christian – Franklin 25, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 23
Grace Christian 49, Notre Dame 27
Greeneville 42, Austin-East 0
Greenfield 18, Dresden 12
Happy Valley 49, Cosby 0
Hardin County 35, Jackson South Side 10
Harriman 54, Sunbright 12
Hendersonville 27, Lebanon 10
Henry County 55, Clarksville 7
Hixson 36, Sequoyah 0
Hollow Rock-Bruceton 47, Middleton 6
Houston 43, Arlington 29
Houston County 28, East Hickman 24
Independence 21, Franklin 7
Jackson County 16, East Robertson 6
Jo Byrns 42, Red Boiling Springs 6
Johnson County 34, West Greene 13
King’s Academy 56, Bell Buckle 6
Kingston 32, Northview Academy 6
Knoxville Carter 1, Knoxville Halls 0
Knoxville Fulton 47, Karns 7
LaVergne 32, Stewarts Creek 27
Lewis County 42, Summertown 21
Lexington 24, Jackson North Side 14
Lipscomb Academy 45, Goodpasture 13
Livingston Academy 28, Stone Memorial 6
Loudon 55, Signal Mountain 21
Macon County 48, Cumberland County 7
Marion County 31, Tyner Academy 20
Marshall Aca., Miss. 50, Rossville Christian 0
Marshall County 38, Giles County 14
Marshall County def. Maplewood, forfeit
McCallie 45, Knoxville Catholic 31
McMinn County 63, William Blount 32
Meigs County 67, Rockwood 21
Middle Tennessee Christian 36, Grace Baptist 13
Milan 51, Bolivar Central 6
Monterey 47, Pickett County 12
Mt. Juliet 10, Wilson Central 7
Munford 39, Brighton 34
Nashville Christian 21, Columbia Academy 6
Nolensville 48, Lawrence County 19
Oakland 42, Cookeville 7
Oliver Springs 21, Greenback 7
Oneida 39, Cumberland Gap 0
Peabody 42, Adamsville 7
Portland 31, West Creek 27
Rhea County 41, Lenoir City 7
Ripley 33, Obion County 12
Riverdale 48, Rockvale 8
Riverside 42, Hickman County 0
Rosemark Academy 20, Fayette Academy 6
Rossview 41, Station Camp 0
Science Hill 35, Jefferson County 12
Smith County 7, York Institute 0
Smyrna 56, Green Hill 23
Smyrna def. McGavock, forfeit
South Doyle 60, Sevier County 20
South Fulton 6, Fulton Co., Ky. 0, OT
South Gibson 49, McNairy Central 14
South Greene 45, Sullivan North 6
South Pittsburg 56, Huntland 7
Springfield 48, White House 24
St. George’s 41, FACS 7
Sullivan East 35, Union County 12
Sullivan South 38, Sullivan Central 0
Summit def. Nashville Overton, forfeit
Tellico Plains 47, Polk County 0
Tennessee 45, Morristown East 20
Trinity Christian Academy 16, Clarksville Academy 13
Trousdale County 17, Westmoreland 0
Tullahoma def. Spring Hill, forfeit
Unaka 24, Jellico 14
Union City 21, Gibson County 14
University-Jackson 16, Jackson Christian 13
Upperman 48, Cannon County 6
Volunteer 16, Cherokee 0
Walker Valley 49, White County 14
Warren County 35, Blackman 28
Watertown 21, Cascade 7
Waverly Central 40, Scotts Hill 0
West Carroll 54, Gleason 13
White House-Heritage 21, Greenbrier 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Clinton vs. Powell, ccd.
Dyersburg vs. Haywood County, ccd.
Halls vs. McKenzie, ccd.
Harpeth vs. Stewart County, ccd.
Huntingdon vs. McEwen, ccd.
Mt. Pleasant vs. Cornersville, ccd.
Seymour vs. Knoxville Central, ccd.
Sycamore vs. Fairview, ccd.
