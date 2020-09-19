Tennessee High School Football Scores

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
243

PREP FOOTBALL

Alcoa 42, Pigeon Forge 0

- Advertisement -

Anderson County 42, Howard 0

Bartlett 27, Southaven, Miss. 0

Bartlett def. Cordova, forfeit

Baylor 30, Ensworth 28

Bradley Central 45, Ooltewah 7

Brainerd 34, Sweetwater 6

Brentwood 28, Ravenwood 21, OT

Brentwood Academy 34, Father Ryan 21

Briarcrest 37, St. Benedict 0

CAK 35, Silverdale Baptist Academy 0

CBHS 45, Pope John Paul II 21

CPA 35, BGA 10

Camden Central 29, Cheatham County 0

Campbell County 41, Gibbs 31

Centennial 22, Dickson County 14

Chattanooga Christian 49, Boyd Buchanan 21

Chester County 22, Liberty Magnet 6

Chuckey-Doak 68, North Greene 12

Claiborne County 48, Unicoi County 7

Clarksville NE def. Dyer County, forfeit

Cleveland 35, Heritage 28, OT

Cloudland 49, Hancock County 0

Coalfield 44, Oakdale 12

Coffee County 31, Siegel 21

Collierville 20, Gallatin 19

Collinwood 38, Perry County 6

Columbia 30, Lincoln County 21

Coosa, Ga. 41, Lookout Valley 0

Covington 48, Westview 0

Creek Wood 21, Montgomery Central 0

Crockett County 14, Millington 7

David Crockett 49, Cocke County 12

Davidson Academy 40, Franklin Road Academy 28

DeKalb County 32, Grundy County 0

Dobyns-Bennett 46, Knoxville Hardin Valley 7

ECS 40, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 12

Eagleville 40, Community 8

East Hamilton 46, Chattanooga Central 24

East Ridge 21, Sequatchie County 14

Elizabethton 63, Grainger 16

Farragut 45, Morristown West 14

Fayetteville 28, Moore County 22

Forrest 18, Loretto 7

Gallatin def. Hillwood, forfeit

Gatlinburg-Pittman 44, Scott County 14

Giles County def. Stratford, forfeit

Gordonsville 20, Clay County 0

Grace Christian – Franklin 25, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 23

Grace Christian 49, Notre Dame 27

Greeneville 42, Austin-East 0

Greenfield 18, Dresden 12

Happy Valley 49, Cosby 0

Hardin County 35, Jackson South Side 10

Harriman 54, Sunbright 12

Hendersonville 27, Lebanon 10

Henry County 55, Clarksville 7

Hixson 36, Sequoyah 0

Hollow Rock-Bruceton 47, Middleton 6

Houston 43, Arlington 29

Houston County 28, East Hickman 24

Independence 21, Franklin 7

Jackson County 16, East Robertson 6

Jo Byrns 42, Red Boiling Springs 6

Johnson County 34, West Greene 13

King’s Academy 56, Bell Buckle 6

Kingston 32, Northview Academy 6

Knoxville Carter 1, Knoxville Halls 0

Knoxville Fulton 47, Karns 7

LaVergne 32, Stewarts Creek 27

Lewis County 42, Summertown 21

Lexington 24, Jackson North Side 14

Lipscomb Academy 45, Goodpasture 13

Livingston Academy 28, Stone Memorial 6

Loudon 55, Signal Mountain 21

Macon County 48, Cumberland County 7

Marion County 31, Tyner Academy 20

Marshall Aca., Miss. 50, Rossville Christian 0

Marshall County 38, Giles County 14

Marshall County def. Maplewood, forfeit

McCallie 45, Knoxville Catholic 31

McMinn County 63, William Blount 32

Meigs County 67, Rockwood 21

Middle Tennessee Christian 36, Grace Baptist 13

Milan 51, Bolivar Central 6

Monterey 47, Pickett County 12

Mt. Juliet 10, Wilson Central 7

Munford 39, Brighton 34

Nashville Christian 21, Columbia Academy 6

Nolensville 48, Lawrence County 19

Oakland 42, Cookeville 7

Oliver Springs 21, Greenback 7

Oneida 39, Cumberland Gap 0

Peabody 42, Adamsville 7

Portland 31, West Creek 27

Rhea County 41, Lenoir City 7

Ripley 33, Obion County 12

Riverdale 48, Rockvale 8

Riverside 42, Hickman County 0

Rosemark Academy 20, Fayette Academy 6

Rossview 41, Station Camp 0

Science Hill 35, Jefferson County 12

Smith County 7, York Institute 0

Smyrna 56, Green Hill 23

Smyrna def. McGavock, forfeit

South Doyle 60, Sevier County 20

South Fulton 6, Fulton Co., Ky. 0, OT

South Gibson 49, McNairy Central 14

South Greene 45, Sullivan North 6

South Pittsburg 56, Huntland 7

Springfield 48, White House 24

St. George’s 41, FACS 7

Sullivan East 35, Union County 12

Sullivan South 38, Sullivan Central 0

Summit def. Nashville Overton, forfeit

Tellico Plains 47, Polk County 0

Tennessee 45, Morristown East 20

Trinity Christian Academy 16, Clarksville Academy 13

Trousdale County 17, Westmoreland 0

Tullahoma def. Spring Hill, forfeit

Unaka 24, Jellico 14

Union City 21, Gibson County 14

University-Jackson 16, Jackson Christian 13

Upperman 48, Cannon County 6

Volunteer 16, Cherokee 0

Walker Valley 49, White County 14

Warren County 35, Blackman 28

Watertown 21, Cascade 7

Waverly Central 40, Scotts Hill 0

West Carroll 54, Gleason 13

White House-Heritage 21, Greenbrier 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Clinton vs. Powell, ccd.

Dyersburg vs. Haywood County, ccd.

Halls vs. McKenzie, ccd.

Harpeth vs. Stewart County, ccd.

Huntingdon vs. McEwen, ccd.

Mt. Pleasant vs. Cornersville, ccd.

Seymour vs. Knoxville Central, ccd.

Sycamore vs. Fairview, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.)

Previous articleHamilton County School Board Members discuss equity
Next articleGeorgia High School Football Scores
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.