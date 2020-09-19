Mr. Pickle’s Fried Pickle Fest

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- The city of Cleveland experienced, fried foods, petting zoos, bounce houses and more at the fourth annual Mr. Pickle’s Fried Pickle Festival.

Tammy Barker started the festival originally at her church but says it grew each year, requiring her to change venues.

Hundreds attended today’s event along with dozen’s of vendors.

News 12 asked Barker if organizing the festival was more challenging this year, “It was actually easier this year then it ever has been before but practice makes perfect but this is the fourth year. This is just a day for people to forget their worries, kick back -relax-, have some fun and it’s all free.”

Baker says the festival will launch a new Miss Sweet Pickle character ahead of next years event.